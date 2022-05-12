With effect from May 15, 2022, Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He will take over as Chief Election Commissioner once current Sushil Chandra steps down on May 14, 2022. Since September 1, 2020, he has served as an Election Commissioner for the ECI.

According to a notification published by the Law Ministry on May 12, the appointment is made by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in accordance with clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, tweeted on this morning. In the post, Rijiju also sent his best wishes to Kumar.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar." In Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.