In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover has been assigned to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar throughout the nation, as per information received on Tuesday.

The enhancement in Kumar's security comes in response to international threats. This decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following recent threat assessments from the Intelligence Bureau.

CRPF commandos are expected to assume responsibility for his security imminently. Kumar will receive this heightened security cover during his national travels, throughout the day and night, during his stay in Delhi, and at his office. More than three dozen armed CRPF commandos will be tasked with Kumar's protection.

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