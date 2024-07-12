In a significant step towards inclusivity in legal education, Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, virtually launched the Braille version of the Constitution of India. The event was organized by the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) in Kolkata on Thursday.

With this launch, West Bengal joins Maharashtra and Odisha as the third state to provide a Braille version of the Constitution for visually impaired individuals. This historic initiative aims to enhance accessibility for visually impaired people, allowing them direct access to the nation's fundamental legal document.

"This is a momentous occasion for us at WBNUJS," said Professor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor of WBNUJS. "The Constitution of India in Braille will empower visually impaired individuals by providing them with direct access to our nation's fundamental legal document. It is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can understand the legislative, executive, and judicial system of India."

The Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys School Academy played a crucial role in developing the Braille version. The school's principal highlighted the importance and challenges of the project, expressing pride in its successful completion.

A student from the institution demonstrated the new Braille Constitution by reading from it during the event, showcasing its accessibility to the visually impaired community.