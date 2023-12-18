The Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland today met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting took place today at the Home Minsiter Shah's official residence where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called on him.

Taking to social media platform X, the Nagaland CM shared the photo of the meeting and said, "Called on the Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah ji, along with Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, the Hon'ble CM of Assam. Grateful to him for his personal concern and commitment towards peace and development in Nagaland and the entire Northeast region."

The details of the discussion during the meeting is yet to be out officially, but it is quite likely that the topic of resolving the inter-state border dispute between Assam and Nagaland may have been a prime topic during the meet.