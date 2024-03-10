A child has fallen into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The incident occurred inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area, where the borewell is reported to be approximately 40-50 feet deep.

Swift response teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Police are currently leading the rescue operation. At the time of reporting, five fire tenders have been deployed to the site, with the NDRF rescue team under the supervision of Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh.

Inspector Singh shared insights on the rescue efforts, stating, "We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation." The intricacies of the situation pose challenges indicating a potentially prolonged rescue process.

The collaborative efforts of DFS, NDRF and Delhi Police underscore the urgency and gravity of the situation. As the rescue operation unfolds, updates on the child's condition and the progress of the efforts are eagerly awaited. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.