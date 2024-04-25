Satellite images reveal China's construction of a concrete road in the Shaksgam Valley, a region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ceded to China in 1963. The road, branching from Highway G219 in China's Xinjiang, extends close to the Siachen Glacier, known as the world's highest battlefield.

The basic trail of the road was observed between June and August last year, as per satellite images reviewed by India Today’s Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) team. This construction has drawn criticism from Indian defense experts, with Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma, former commander of the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps, labeling it as "totally illegal."

The road's location in the Trans-Karakoram Tract, historically part of Kashmir and claimed by India, poses concerns regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity. Indian officials argue that any alteration of the status quo in this region violates India’s territorial integrity.

The construction of the road is seen in the context of broader military cooperation in the area. Reports suggest Pakistan's plans for a road connecting Muzaffarabad to Mustagh Pass, potentially linked to China’s national highway G219, could pass through the Shaksgam Valley.

While some speculate the purpose of these roads could be for mineral transportation, including uranium allegedly mined from Gilgit Baltistan to Xinjiang, concerns linger regarding potential military maneuvers facilitated by these infrastructures.

India's protests against such incursions into disputed territories have been ongoing. Despite China's temporary control of the area, governed by the 1963 Boundary Agreement with Pakistan, India maintains that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved for a formal boundary treaty to be established.

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to reclaim all areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Shaksgam Valley. Home Minister Amit Shah, in a parliamentary address, emphasized India's stance, affirming that PoK and Aksai Chin are integral parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

In recent years, India has protested against various Chinese initiatives, including the construction of roads and claims over territories like the Aksai Chin plateau. Diplomatic efforts have been intensified, with India lodging formal protests against China's territorial infringements.