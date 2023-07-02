Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on July 2 accused China of fueling the ongoing violence in Manipur and demanded answers from the Union government regarding the actions taken against China. Raut pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power both at the Centre and in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3. The MP questioned who pre-planned the violence and emphasized the alleged involvement of China.

"China is involved in Manipur violence. What action have you taken? For over 40 days, violence has been ongoing, people have left homes and are living in relief camps," Sanjay Raut expressed, while also demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. His statement came shortly after Biren Singh hinted at the involvement of a "foreign hand" in the violence that has gripped the state for over 50 days.

Raut further emphasized, "He [Biren Singh] should resign, and President's rule should be imposed there." It is worth noting that Chief Minister Biren Singh was on the verge of resigning, but a dramatic turn of events unfolded when thousands of demonstrators blocked his convoy, showing their support and tearing his resignation letter. This demonstration influenced Biren Singh to change his mind and declare that he would not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.

The state of Manipur has been plagued by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives. On July 2, a fresh wave of violence erupted, leading to three reported deaths and clashes in the Bishnupur district.