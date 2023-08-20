During his visit to Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated the assertion that China has encroached upon land belonging to the local people in the region. Amid the backdrop of a simmering border standoff between India and China, Gandhi's visit has shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by the region.

Addressing the issue, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Here, the concern is, of course, China has taken away the land... people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away. But the Prime Minister said that not an inch of land was taken away. However, this is not true; you can ask anyone here."

The delicate state of affairs along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh has persisted for the past three years, marked by a prolonged standoff. Tensions escalated to a tragic climax in June 2020 when a deadly clash unfolded in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ladakh holds significance, not only for his vocal stance on the issue of land encroachment but also for his symbolic actions during the trip. Notably, he was seen riding a bike to Pangong Lake on August 19.

On the occasion of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi is set to pay floral tribute at Pangong Lake. The Ladakh visit comes ahead of the impending polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil), adding political resonance to the timing of his engagement with the region.

Sharing his journey on social media, Rahul Gandhi shared ten photographs of his bike ride to Ladakh on Instagram.