Chinese-made quadcopter found in Amritsar
A joint search operation by the BSF and Punjab Police in Bharopal village, Amritsar, led to the recovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic model Quadcopter.
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Chinese-made quadcopter found in Amritsar
A joint search operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bharopal village in Amritsar.
During the operation, a small drone was successfully recovered.
The drone is identified as a Quadcopter, specifically a DJI Mavic 3 Classic model, which is made in China, as reported by the BSF, Punjab Frontier.
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