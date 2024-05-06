The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) recently declared the results for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Examinations for the Year 2024. The announcement brought both relief and celebration for students and schools across the country.

A total of 2,695 schools participated in the ICSE Year 2024 Examination, with an impressive 82.48 per cent (2,223 schools) achieving a 100 per cent pass percentage. This high success rate reflects the dedication and hard work of students, teachers, and school administrations in preparing for and executing the examinations amidst challenging circumstances.

Similarly, for the ISC Year 2024 Examination, 1,366 schools presented candidates, and 66.18 per cent (904 schools) attained a perfect 100 per cent Pass Percentage. This accomplishment underscores the academic excellence and commitment to quality education upheld by these schools.