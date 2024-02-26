The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to postpone the class 12 Chemistry exam, originally scheduled for Monday, citing unforeseen circumstances. According to a public notice issued by the board, the India School Certificate (ISC) Chemistry Paper 1 theory exam has been rescheduled to March 21 at 2:00 P.M.

The notice requests all concerned parties to be informed about this change, expressing gratitude for their support. However, there is no official statement from the board regarding the specific reasons for the exam postponement.

The ISC exams commenced on February 12 and are set to continue until April 3. The sudden rescheduling of the Chemistry exam has prompted the board to take this step, ensuring that students are adequately informed about the new date and time for the crucial examination.