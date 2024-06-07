Kulvinder Kaur, the security official who was suspended and arrested after allegedly slapping actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said that she could sacrifice thousands of jobs for the respect of her mother.

Taking to the microblogging site X, “I am not worried about losing my job. I can lose thousands of such jobs for the respect of my mother.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) suspended Kulvinder Kaur, following an incident at Chandigarh Airport where she allegedly slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut while she was waiting to board a Delhi flight.

A video emerged featuring Constable Kaur discussing the incident. In the video, Kaur addresses the altercation with Ranaut and explains her actions. She claims that Ranaut had previously made a statement implying that women participating in the farmers' protest were paid Rs 100 each. Kaur revealed that her mother was one of the women involved in the protest at the time.

Later, Kangana Ranaut assured her safety in a video message following an incident at Chandigarh airport. Ranaut recounted the attack by the female Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who purportedly supported the farmers' movement in Punjab.

In her statement, Ranaut expressed deep concerns about the escalating terrorism and militancy in Punjab, calling for urgent actions to tackle these issues.