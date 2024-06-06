The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended a woman constable, Kulvinder Kaur, following an incident at Chandigarh Airport where she allegedly slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. The suspension came just hours after the accusation surfaced.

A video has emerged featuring Constable Kaur discussing the incident. In the video, Kaur addresses the altercation with Ranaut and explains her actions. She claims that Ranaut had previously made a statement implying that women participating in the farmers' protest were paid Rs 100 each. Kaur revealed that her mother was one of the women involved in the protest at the time.

This incident has sparked widespread attention, highlighting the tensions surrounding the farmers' movement and the impact of public statements by high-profile figures like Ranaut.

Also read: CISF officer allegedly slaps newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut, probe on