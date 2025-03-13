The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to launch the first-ever "Great Indian Coastal Cyclothon" as part of its 56th Raising Day celebrations. Under the theme “Secure Shores, Prosperous India,” this initiative aims to enhance public awareness about coastal security and highlight threats such as smuggling of drugs, weapons, and explosives.

A team of 125 CISF cyclists, including 14 women, will embark on a 6,553-kilometer-long journey spanning 11 states over 25 days. The cyclothon will begin on March 7, 2025, from two locations—Lakhpat, Gujarat on the western coast and Bakkhali, West Bengal on the eastern coast. The participants will traverse major coastal cities, including Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, Haldia, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Pondicherry, before culminating their journey at the Swami Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari on March 31, 2025.

The event will be virtually flagged off by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah from the CISF Regional Training Centre in Thakkolam, Tamil Nadu. The western route, covering 3,775 kilometers, will commence from Lakhpat Fort, Gujarat, while the eastern route, spanning 2,778 kilometers, will begin at Bakkhali Beach, West Bengal.

Throughout the journey, the CISF will organize various events, demonstrations, and cultural performances, with significant celebrations at key locations such as Lakhpat Fort, Surat, Gateway of India (Mumbai), Mormugao Port (Goa), Mangalore, Cochin, Konark, Vizag, Chennai, and Pondicherry. Citizens are encouraged to join the cyclothon at any stretch or support virtually by registering at www.cisfcyclothon.com.

Beyond being a sporting event, the Great Indian Coastal Cyclothon is a symbolic movement that aims to unite communities, honor India's security forces, and reinforce vigilance along the nation's coastline.