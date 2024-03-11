The Modi Government announces the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto.

This will pave the way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India.



Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), declaring plans for a large-scale peaceful protest.

In an interview with India Today NE, Gogoi expressed his belief that the CAA is an assault on the Assamese community, drawing parallels with the historical Mughal attack on Assam.

"CAA is nothing but the Centre's attack on the Assamese community. The way Mughals attacked Assam, the same way BJP is trying to attack Assam in the name of CAA and to fight, the only response from the people of the state is nothing but massive peaceful agitation. At this moment I want to urge the people of the state, irrespective of caste and creed to get ready for massive agitation but in a peaceful manner. I ask people to come out to the street and democratically protest against CAA," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) today.

She stated that these matters are sensitive to West Bengal and Northeast India, expressing her desire to avoid any unrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee also commented on the Centre's possible notification of CAA rules today, stating, 'Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it.' She further dismissed these actions as the BJP's election publicity strategy, saying, 'it is nothing else.'