Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a significant amendment to the Citizenship Act of 1955, has been a topic of robust discussion and political debate in India.

The CAA was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016 and came into force on January 10, 2020, with its implementation beginning on December 20, 2019, when Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya provided citizenship certificates to seven Pakistani refugees.

The essence of the CAA is to provide a pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. This includes Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who faced persecution in their home countries. The act is particularly significant as India does not have an official refugee/asylum policy.



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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been vocal about the CAA, asserting that it is the law of the land and that its implementation cannot be stopped by anyone. His statements have been consistent across various platforms, including public rallies and closed-door meetings.

Despite opposition from parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee, Shah has reiterated the government's commitment to the CAA, emphasizing that it will be implemented in the country.

Shah's confidence in the CAA's implementation is also reflected in his political aspirations for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, where he has expressed hopes of securing a significant number of Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has seen considerable gains in the state, which Shah attributes to factors including the promise of implementing the CAA.

The CAA's passage in December 2019 was met with strong opposition from some parties, and the rules governing the law have yet to be notified by the Union home ministry. However, Shah's statements indicate a clear direction towards the enforcement of the CAA, signalling a firm stance on the issue by the central government.