Union Home Minister Amit Shah has affirmed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "CAA is the law of the land and the notification will be made public soon before the Lok Sabha election and there should be no confusion. I want to make it clear, CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship...our Muslim brothers need not have to worry as they are been instigated as there is no provision in the CAA to take away anyone's citizenship."

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, is designed to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. This includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.



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The act was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received presidential assent shortly thereafter.

Despite this, its implementation has been delayed, leading to significant protests in various parts of India. However, on February 10, Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing the act, emphasizing that it is intended to provide citizenship rather than take it away.

He dispelled concerns, particularly among the Muslim community, by stating that there is no provision in the CAA that would result in the loss of anyone's citizenship.

Shah also addressed historical promises made to refugees, accusing the Congress government of backtracking on their assurances to provide Indian citizenship to those who were persecuted following the partition of the country. He stressed that the CAA is an act of the country and is about fulfilling these past commitments.

The announcement comes at a time when the nation is preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, with Shah framing the election as a choice between corruption and development. The full implementation of the CAA is expected to be a significant point of discussion in the lead-up to the elections.