The Civil Aviation Ministry has arranged four additional flights—two each to Delhi and Mumbai—from Kashmir on Wednesday to evacuate tourists following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district.

This decision follows high-level discussions between Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ministry confirmed it is actively coordinating with airlines to keep airfares stable and will add more flights if the situation demands.

Tuesday's attack, one of the most significant since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has prompted nationwide outrage and led to widespread protests. While the official casualty figures are yet to be released, the attack has shaken the tourist-heavy region and sparked calls for heightened security.

In a show of solidarity, political parties and traders' unions across Kashmir have called for a complete shutdown. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar to pay tribute to the victims, laying a wreath at a ceremony outside the Police Control Room.

Security forces have launched extensive search operations in and around Pahalgam, with increased deployments visible across the area. Footage from the region shows deserted streets in what is typically a bustling tourist hub.

Public response has been strong. Candlelight vigils were held in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Kupwara, and Akhoor, while Bajrang Dal workers staged protests in Jammu. The calls for a Jammu bandh have further underlined the gravity of the incident.

Authorities remain on high alert, and the government has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety and order in the region.