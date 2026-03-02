Civilian safety must be priority in West Asia crisis: PM Modi to Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on March 2, spotlighting India's deep concerns over the volatile West Asia situation.

Modi stressed that the safety of civilians must remain paramount. "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," he posted on X.

The call followed a dramatic escalation, including a US-Israel attack on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel and other West Asian nations, heightening fears of broader conflict.

This comes a day after Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday night. He strongly condemned attacks on the Gulf nation, affirming India's solidarity during these challenging times.

India's back-to-back outreach underscores its drive for restraint and swift de-escalation in the region.