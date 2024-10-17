Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. Justice Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, is set to take over as the 51st Chief Justice of India upon the government's approval. His tenure will begin after Justice Chandrachud steps down on November 10 and will last until May 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna’s nomination follows the established tradition where the outgoing Chief Justice nominates the next most senior judge. His appointment is now pending formal approval from the Union government.

Justice Khanna, born on May 14, 1960, has had a distinguished legal career. He began practising in Delhi’s district courts in 1983 and was elevated to the Delhi High Court in 2005. He became a Supreme Court judge in January 2019 and has since been part of significant rulings, shaping Indian legal history.

As CJI, Justice Khanna will take the reins of the judiciary at a critical time, overseeing key cases during his six-month tenure.