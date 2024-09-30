Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud admonished a petitioner for using informal language during a Supreme Court hearing on Monday. The rebuke came after the petitioner repeatedly used the term "yeah" while addressing the bench.

"This is not a coffee shop. This is a court," Chandrachud stated firmly, instructing the petitioner to use "yes" instead. The exchange occurred during the hearing of a writ petition concerning the petitioner's alleged wrongful dismissal.

The case in question involved a challenge to the dismissal of a plea by former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, now a Rajya Sabha MP. Chandrachud raised concerns about the appropriateness of filing an Article 32 plea, which allows direct appeals to the Supreme Court for fundamental rights violations, in this particular matter.

Tensions rose as the Chief Justice questioned the propriety of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with a judge as a respondent. "There has to be some dignity," Chandrachud emphasized.

The petitioner, representing himself, attempted to explain the background of his case, citing previous interactions with former Chief Justices. However, Chandrachud clarified that filing a plea against a former judge and seeking an in-house inquiry was not permissible simply because the petitioner had been unsuccessful before the bench.

After a brief discussion, the Chief Justice instructed the petitioner to remove retired Justice Gogoi's name from the petition and informed him that the registry would review the document.