CJI Surya Kant rejects INDIA bloc plea: ‘Approach court through petition’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected a request by INDIA bloc leaders to meet him and submit a memorandum alleging electoral irregularities, advising them to approach the Supreme Court through a formal petition as the matter is already sub judice.

People familiar with the development said a detailed response explaining the reasons for the rejection had been emailed to the opposition leaders. The communication reportedly stated that the concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the delegation should be addressed through judicial proceedings rather than the administrative route.

The decision comes after INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, announced plans to march to the Supreme Court on Monday and submit a memorandum to the CJI. Their demands relate to alleged “vote chori”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition alliance had earlier held protests in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the electoral process.

On Sunday, opposition leaders renewed their call for public participation in the proposed October 12 march, a day after police detained protesters demanding Kumar’s resignation. They also criticised the police action.

Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to join the march to the Supreme Court, while activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was released from preventive arrest, said he had not signed any undertaking against future protests. He vowed to return to the streets and challenged the authorities to arrest him repeatedly.

The protests drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar dismissed the opposition’s demonstrations, comparing the alliance’s attempts to remain politically relevant to a cockroach crawling across someone’s back.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Left parties and the CJP of creating disorder during the demonstrations in the capital. She defended the Delhi Police’s handling of the situation, saying the force had worked to maintain order and protect public safety.