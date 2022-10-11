Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit has written to the Union Government recommending the name of Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India.

CJI Lalit handed over the letter designating the successor CJI to Justice Chandrachud today at 10.15 AM. CJI Lalit had requested all judges of the Supreme Court to assemble at the Judges' Lounge for announcing the next CJI.

CJI Lalit is retiring with effect from November 8. Recently, the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju had written to the CJI requesting him to name the successor.