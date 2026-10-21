Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court challenging their judicial custody in connection with protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, even as the Delhi Police has transferred the cases registered against them to its Crime Branch for further investigation.

The two activists moved the High Court on October 20, a day before a special executive magistrate was scheduled to consider whether their custody should be extended. However, the court was closed for Dussehra, and their plea had not been listed for a hearing as of late Tuesday.

Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 after allegedly climbing a gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as an authorised protest site. They were protesting against the ongoing revision of electoral rolls under the SIR exercise.

The two have spent seven days in custody, including an initial five-day period and a subsequent two-day extension, which was due to expire on Wednesday. They sought an urgent hearing from the High Court to challenge their detention.

Separately, the Delhi Police has transferred the cases registered against the two CJP members to its Crime Branch. The cases relate to demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place on October 13, which were reportedly held without permission.

The Crime Branch will now investigate the allegations linked to both incidents. The transfer comes as the authorities are due to decide whether the activists' custody should be extended or they should be released.

If the special executive magistrate orders their release, the petition challenging their custody could become redundant, depending on the subsequent legal proceedings.

The developments come amid legal proceedings over the activists' detention following protests against the SIR exercise, which has drawn opposition from groups raising concerns over the electoral-roll revision process.