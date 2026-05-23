CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges crackdown, says access to all social media accounts lost

Cockroach Janta Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday, May 23, alleged a crackdown on the satirical digital platform, claiming that the group has lost access to all of its social media accounts following a series of takedowns and hacking incidents.

In a post on X, Dipke said the outfit’s Instagram account had been hacked, his personal Instagram account compromised and the group’s X account withheld in India. He also claimed that a backup X account created after the original handle was withheld had subsequently been taken down.

“Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party,” Dipke said.

The CJP website was also inaccessible on Saturday.

The development comes days after the platform launched an online campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the reported NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Dipke linked the action against the platform to its campaign demanding accountability over the issue.

“Action should have been taken against the Education Minister for the paper leak. But in New India, action is being taken against the Cockroach Janta Party for demanding accountability,” he said in a post.

In another statement shared through a backup handle named “Cockroach is Back”, the group claimed it had crossed one million registered users on its website within less than a week.

The backup account also issued an appeal asking supporters to remain peaceful and avoid participating in any unauthorised protests.

“The Cockroach Janta Party has not given any such call. The government is just waiting for one mishap to demonise the entire movement,” the statement said.

According to the group, its backup X handle had over two lakh followers, while its Instagram page had amassed more than 21 million followers before access was lost.

Dipke had earlier stated that legal options were being explored over the alleged hacking attempts and account restrictions.

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged online last week amid controversy surrounding remarks attributed to the Chief Justice of India during a court hearing and quickly gained traction through memes and political commentary on issues including unemployment, examination paper leaks and education reforms.

Meanwhile, the withholding of the group’s X account in India drew criticism from Internet Freedom Foundation, which termed the move a misuse of state power.