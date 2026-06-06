CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives in Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest, calls for peaceful demonstration

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in the national capital on Saturday, June 6, ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar, urging supporters to maintain discipline and ensure the demonstration remains peaceful.

In a post on social media platform X, Dipke said he was looking forward to meeting supporters and encouraged participants to carry books and the national flag. He also appealed to protesters to offer flowers to police personnel as a gesture of gratitude and compassion.

"We have to lead this movement with love and peace," Dipke said, reiterating the group's commitment to non-violent protest.

The youth-led movement has gained significant traction online in recent weeks over its demand for accountability in alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC examinations. The group has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, has described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement aimed at highlighting concerns raised by students and job aspirants.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has extended support to the movement, announced that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested. Wangchuk also appealed to participants to cooperate with authorities, avoid carrying unnecessary items and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

Security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of the proposed demonstration. According to officials, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across New Delhi and other strategic locations, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and border entry points.

Police sources said no formal request seeking permission for the protest had been received. However, security arrangements have been put in place based on inputs gathered through social media monitoring and other intelligence channels.

The demonstration at Jantar Mantar is expected to be the first major on-ground mobilisation by the CJP after building a substantial support base through social media campaigns. Organisers have repeatedly urged participants to remain peaceful and avoid any confrontation during the protest.