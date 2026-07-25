CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid, says nationwide protest will continue

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday, July 25 announced that he has been diagnosed with typhoid but asserted that his illness would not affect the ongoing nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a video message shared on social media, Dipke said he had been unwell for the past few days and that medical tests had confirmed the diagnosis. He said he is currently undergoing treatment and receiving intravenous (IV) drips twice daily as part of his recovery.

Despite his health condition, Dipke expressed gratitude to CJP supporters, whom he referred to as "cockroaches", for continuing peaceful demonstrations across the country. He credited the supporters with expanding the campaign into a nationwide movement while he undergoes treatment.

"I was not feeling well for the last few days. My blood reports have come, and I have been diagnosed with typhoid. My treatment is going on, and I am receiving IV drips every morning and evening. I want to thank all the cockroaches who are peacefully protesting across the country. You have made this movement a huge success," Dipke said in the video message.

The CJP has been spearheading a campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with supporters holding demonstrations in different parts of the country. Dipke maintained that the agitation would continue uninterrupted despite his temporary absence from active participation due to medical treatment.