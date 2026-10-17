Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been granted bail in Delhi, subject to certain conditions, and will be released after executing a peace bond, Delhi Police said on Saturday October 17. Dipke was detained on Friday ahead of a proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place amid restrictions on public gatherings in parts of the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, Dipke was booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in a preventive proceeding. The detention came as authorities enforced prohibitory restrictions in Central Delhi ahead of the proposed demonstration.

The development prompted objections from Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs at the CJP, who questioned the legality of the detention and sought Dipke’s immediate release before the court of the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).

In a post on X, Singh said Dipke had called on people to participate in a peaceful demonstration and unfurl the national flag. She also raised concerns over the circumstances of his detention, alleging that his whereabouts were not promptly disclosed and that his legal representatives were unable to meet him.

Singh said preventive action by authorities must adhere to due process and respect fundamental rights.

Police had imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS in parts of Central Delhi ahead of the rally. The restrictions were in place amid protests against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

According to police, around 150 protesters were detained during earlier demonstrations, and several first information reports (FIRs) were registered over alleged violations of prohibitory orders.

Dipke’s latest preventive proceeding is separate from an earlier action on October 10, when he was required to execute a peace bond undertaking for one year.

Protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its handling of the electoral process have continued, with Opposition parties, INDIA bloc leaders and student organisations raising concerns over the exercise.