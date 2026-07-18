CJP founder Abhijit Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday, July 18, began an indefinite hunger strike shortly after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police.

"I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now," Dipke said in a post on X.

Wangchuk was taken to the hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police said the decision was taken on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court.

Following the police action, Dipke alleged that he had been assaulted and detained by Delhi Police during what he described as a crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. Police, however, maintained that Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" and appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the protest site.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Dipke's announcement came as protests continued at Jantar Mantar, with AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish also continuing their hunger strike following Wangchuk's hospitalisation.