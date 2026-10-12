CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour deadline to set Jantar Mantar protest date

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists on October 12 approached Parliament Street Police Station, asking Delhi Police to decide a date and time for their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and setting a 24-hour deadline for a response.

CJP activist Saurav Das said the party was leaving the decision on the protest schedule to the police, pointing out that organisers are generally required to approach the authorities at least 10 days in advance.

“Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We are giving them a 24-hour ultimatum,” Das told reporters.

Another activist, Ashutosh Ranka, said the party hoped Delhi Police would provide a date for the demonstration. He added that the party would decide on its next course of action if the police failed to respond within the stipulated period.

The CJP activists' visit comes as the INDIA bloc prepares for a protest march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon over the functioning of the Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called for the march under the slogan “Chalo Dilli”, urging people to join the demonstration. The protest is set to proceed despite the Chief Justice of India not giving his assent to a meeting with Opposition MPs on the issue.

Gandhi also announced a press conference ahead of the demonstration. In a post on X, he wrote, “March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli.”

Security arrangements have been tightened across central Delhi ahead of the march, with barricades installed at several locations and additional personnel deployed to manage the situation.

Delhi Police personnel, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been stationed near Barakhamba Road and Mandi House.

Authorities have also announced restrictions at certain Metro stations, with entry and exit to remain closed until 4 pm on October 12 for security reasons.