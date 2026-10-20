Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court challenging a two-day extension of their judicial custody in a case linked to the alleged violation of peace bonds furnished by them during preventive proceedings.

The two leaders have sought an urgent hearing, challenging the order passed by Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj. Their custody was extended after police alleged that they attempted to unfurl the national flag at Jantar Mantar in violation of prohibitory orders.

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody by Executive Magistrate Mahesh Kumar Meena on October 14. The matter was subsequently listed for further proceedings on October 19.

The two CJP leaders were first apprehended at an airport on October 10, ahead of protests they had announced in Delhi against the Chief Election Commissioner. They were booked under preventive provisions of Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and released the same day after being directed to furnish peace bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

However, they were apprehended again on October 14 over their alleged attempt to stage a protest involving the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

While extending their custody, Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj observed that the two leaders had allegedly violated the peace bonds and engaged in conduct that threatened public peace. The magistrate also expressed concern over the investigating officer's claims that the duo had repeatedly called for protests at locations where demonstrations were not permitted.

The magistrate said the assurances given by the two leaders that they would not repeat the alleged conduct did not inspire confidence in view of the material placed on record by the police.

The order also directed Das and Ranka to furnish fresh sureties after the magistrate found the previously submitted sureties unsuitable. The order cited discrepancies between photographs on the bond documents and those on the sureties' Aadhaar cards, as well as unsatisfactory responses during verification.

The matter is now before the Delhi High Court, which has been approached by the two leaders to challenge the extension of their judicial custody.