Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after a Special Executive Magistrate ordered their release, accepting their written undertakings to maintain peace and bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

ACP Ritu Raj, acting as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), rejected the police request to extend their judicial custody by three days, observing that the two leaders’ personal bonds and written assurances were sufficient to address concerns over a possible breach of peace.

Their release came hours after Das and Ranka withdrew their petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the extension of their custody.

The two leaders have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the deletion of voters’ names.

In separate written undertakings submitted before the magistrate, Das and Ranka pledged to maintain peace and expressed their faith in the judiciary, including the SEM’s court. They also agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remains denotified for demonstrations.

The leaders further assured the magistrate that any protest undertaken by them would remain within the constitutional framework.

Taking these assurances into account, the magistrate held that further judicial custody was not necessary. The two leaders have been directed to attend all hearings and comply with the conditions stipulated in their bonds and undertakings.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 23 at 3 pm. Das and Ranka, along with their respective sureties, must appear before the magistrate.

The investigating officer has also been directed to submit a verification report on the sureties before the next hearing.