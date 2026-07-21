CJP protesters remain at Jantar Mantar after police crackdown; Dipke apologises to injured supporters

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) remained at Jantar Mantar through the night despite heavy rain, heightened security and a police crackdown during the party's "Sansad Chalo" march a day earlier, even as founder Abhijeet Dipke apologised to supporters who were injured during the action.

Heavy security continued to be deployed around the protest site on Tuesday morning, July 21. Volunteers were seen cleaning the venue, where the stage was the only structure left standing after police removed tents and other temporary installations on Monday. The canopy over the stage had also been damaged.

Interacting with protesters, Dipke folded his hands and apologised to those who alleged they were injured during the police action. Several supporters claimed police personnel, including those without visible name tags, used force against protesters, including women, and referred to them as "terrorists".

In a post on X, Dipke apologised to those injured during the crackdown.

"I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten up by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police," he wrote.

He also rejected allegations circulating on social media that the movement's leaders had abandoned the protest site. According to Dipke, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had gone to meet Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in an effort to find a resolution to the standoff.

In another post, Dipke urged injured protesters to contact him, saying he wanted to speak to them personally.

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike had entered its 24th day.

"Sonam Wangchuk is on the 24th day of his hunger strike. He is still fighting for us. We won't stop. Pradhan has to be sacked," Ranka said in a post on X.

Thousands of people had gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday for the CJP's proposed march to Parliament despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and extensive security arrangements.

Police used force, including a lathicharge and tear gas, after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament. Both the police and the protesters blamed each other for the violence.

The agitation, which began on June 20, is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk, who was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his health deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike, has continued the fast from the hospital.