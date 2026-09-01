CJP tells SC it has called off Sept 5 protest over NEET protesters’ FIRs

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday, September 1, informed the Supreme Court that it has called off its proposed September 5 protest following developments regarding the closure of FIRs registered against students who participated in the NEET paper leak protests.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana and conveyed the decision.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Supreme Court to exercise its powers to close all FIRs registered against NEET protesters between July 20 and 25 across the country.

Mehta also told the bench that the Centre remained committed to an assurance given to CJP leaders to provide compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

The Solicitor General said the Centre would pay compensation to the families of the deceased students and sought three months to work out the modalities for the payments.

The CJP had announced a protest march in Delhi on September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day, alleging that the Centre had failed to honour assurances made on July 25 that led the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, the proposed march was to be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test.

Families of students who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation were also expected to participate in the protest.

The latest development came as the Supreme Court heard the matter concerning the FIRs registered against students who took part in the protests.