CJP to continue Jantar Mantar protest despite Sonam Wangchuk ending 26-day fast

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre.

Reacting to Wangchuk's decision, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party was "relieved and grateful" that the activist had called off his fast. Thanking him for what he described as his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice", Dipke said Wangchuk's protest had drawn national attention to the concerns raised by students. He, however, reiterated that the CJP-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan stepped down.

The party also renewed its demand for the education minister's resignation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet had cleared a bill proposing stringent action against paper leaks, which is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week.

Responding to the announcement, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the "strictest action" the government could take was to remove Pradhan from office. Dipke also criticised the proposed legislation by sharing an image on X of a man locking the gate of a compound without boundary walls, in an apparent swipe at the government's move.

Prime Minister Modi said the proposed legislation would strengthen action against examination paper leaks. He added that the government had already set up fast-track courts following allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak and claimed those responsible had been arrested and jailed.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late on Thursday after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and conveyed the Centre's assurances. According to Nadda, the government would not initiate action against those who participated peacefully in the Jantar Mantar protest or the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.

The Centre also assured that Parliament would discuss examination reforms and paper leaks, while compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak was under positive consideration.

Announcing the end of his fast on X, Wangchuk said he had taken the decision after discussions with the government and in view of concerns over possible violence. He urged supporters to ensure the movement remained peaceful and said he would explain the terms of the understanding in a separate video.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Wangchuk's decision and wished him a speedy recovery, urging him to follow medical advice and regain his health.

The CJP has maintained that its agitation will continue until its key demands are addressed. These include Pradhan's resignation, accountability for alleged examination irregularities, reforms to the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the alleged NEET paper leak, and the withdrawal of FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters.

Wangchuk joined the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began his indefinite fast in support of students demanding reforms and accountability. During the 26-day protest, he reportedly lost around 11 kg while repeatedly urging demonstrators to remain non-violent despite the police action during the July 20 march.

He was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, citing medical concerns. Following a petition by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, the Delhi High Court facilitated his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continued his fast until reaching an agreement with the Centre.