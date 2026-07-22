CJP warns Centre of escalating youth protest, says July 20 demonstration was 'only a trailer'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday, July 22 warned the Union government of a larger mobilisation if it failed to address the demands of the ongoing protest, asserting that the July 20 demonstration was "only a trailer" and that the movement would intensify in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, Ranka described the agitation as the "biggest movement in India's post-independence history" and claimed that millions of people could converge on the national capital if the Centre continued to ignore the protesters' demands.

"We have said this very clearly: what happened on July 20 was a trailer. If the government doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi because this time we will not hold back and stay silent. The government really needs to get its act together; otherwise, the youth of this country is going to take them down very badly," he said.

Rejecting allegations that the protesters were not peaceful, Ranka maintained that the July 20 march remained peaceful until police intervened. He alleged that the unrest began only after law enforcement used force against demonstrators.

"A narrative is being created that we will not be peaceful, but we are. The march on July 20 was peaceful too, but chaos occurred only after the police unleashed brutality and beat up students. The youth has been sitting here peacefully for the past 31 days because we follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar," he said.

Ranka also said the protesters were seeking an assurance that no further FIRs would be registered against participants, asserting that the agitation would continue until such a commitment was made.

He further appealed to political parties across the spectrum to support the movement, stating that the protesters would welcome leaders from any party, including the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, opposition Members of Parliament are scheduled to stage a protest outside Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

