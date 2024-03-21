Several farmers in Bihar's Buxar district were arrested following a clash with police on Wednesday. The altercation erupted as farmers staged a protest outside a thermal power plant construction site demanding better compensation for land acquisition and employment opportunities for local youth.

The protest turned violent when police attempted to disperse the demonstrators, leading to a clash between law enforcement and farmers. Over 20 police personnel, including officers, sustained injuries during the confrontation and were subsequently hospitalized as confirmed by a senior police official.

The incident sparked outrage among opposition parties, particularly after videos depicting police assaulting farmers circulated on social media platforms. Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari criticized the ruling BJP, branding them as "farmer's foes" and accusing them of neglecting the interests of farmers. Tiwari also raised concerns about land concessions and alleged favoritism towards other entities.

Similarly, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the police's actions as "barbaric," highlighting the indiscriminate targeting of even women during the clash. Tiwari emphasized the need for accountability and justice for the affected farmers.

The clash in Buxar underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding land acquisition and agricultural policies in Bihar, shedding light on the challenges faced by farmers and their demands for fair compensation and employment opportunities.