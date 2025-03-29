The President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has strongly criticized Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for wearing a limited-edition "Ram Janmabhoomi" watch, deeming it forbidden (haram) in Islam. He urged the actor to seek repentance and adhere to Islamic principles.

Addressing the media, Bareilvi stated, "Salman Khan, a well-known Muslim personality in India, has worn a watch called 'Ram Edition' to promote the Ram temple. It is not permissible (haram) for any Muslim, including Salman Khan, to endorse non-Islamic religious symbols or institutions."

He further emphasized that such actions contradict Islamic teachings, urging the actor to seek forgiveness (toba) and refrain from repeating the act. "Respecting and following Islamic law (Shariah) is essential. Promoting religious symbols of other faiths is unjustifiable and forbidden," he asserted.

The cleric equated wearing and promoting the "Ram Edition" watch to endorsing idol worship, which he deemed unacceptable in Islamic law. "This act is similar to promoting non-Islamic religious symbols, which is not permissible. He should seek repentance and ensure it does not happen again," Bareilvi reiterated.

The controversy arose after Salman Khan was seen wearing the distinctive timepiece in an Instagram post related to his upcoming film Sikandar. The luxury watch features a gold dial, an orange strap, and engravings of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, with inscriptions of Hindu deities on the bezel. The design serves as a tribute to the grand temple in Ayodhya, a significant site of Hindu worship.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on January 22 last year, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple houses an idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka, which stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes, depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old standing on a lotus.

The cleric’s remarks have sparked debates on religious symbolism in public life and the intersection of faith and celebrity influence in India.