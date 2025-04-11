A new study has revealed that climate conditions, such as temperature and rainfall, play a key role in determining the venom characteristics of the Russell’s viper, one of India’s most dangerous snakes. The research could lead to region-specific treatment strategies for snakebite victims.

Conducted by scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the study analysed venom samples from 115 Russell’s vipers across 34 different locations in India. The goal was to understand how local environmental factors influence venom potency and composition.

By combining venom activity data with long-term climate information, researchers were able to detect clear geographic patterns. For instance, snakes in drier regions showed higher protease activity, meaning their venom breaks down proteins more aggressively. These regional variations were then used to build "venom maps", a visual guide to expected venom types across India.

Russell’s viper is responsible for a large number of snakebite deaths and injuries in the country. Its venom affects blood clotting, muscle tissue, and internal organs, making quick and accurate treatment essential. However, because the venom varies from region to region, standard antivenoms are not always effective.

The venom maps developed through this research offer a potential solution. By predicting the likely venom profile in a specific area, clinicians can tailor treatments more precisely, increasing the chances of recovery for bite victims.

The findings, published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, open the door to more localised and effective snakebite therapies, including the development of targeted antivenoms that match the biochemical profile of regional snake populations. (PTI)