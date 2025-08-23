Cloudburst in Chamoli’s Tharali, homes buried, several feared missing; rescue operations underway

A devastating cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday night, leaving several people feared missing and causing widespread destruction across Tharali tehsil. Debris swept through homes, markets, and official buildings, triggering panic and large-scale evacuations.

According to officials, the Tharali market area and tehsil complex were among the worst affected, with numerous residential structures, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) official residence, shops, and vehicles buried under mud and rubble. In Sagwara village, a girl was reported trapped under debris, intensifying fears of casualties.

Rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF reached the spot on Friday night and continue operations despite challenging conditions. “Roads are blocked due to flooding and heavy debris flow, causing major difficulties. Relief camps have been set up for displaced residents,” said Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed extensive damage. “Debris has swept through several areas, completely destroying homes, including the SDM’s residence,” he said.

Local police stated that residents were promptly alerted and evacuated from vulnerable areas. Visuals shared online showed people wading through knee-deep water and homes half-buried under mud.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured close monitoring of the situation. “The district administration, SDRF, and police are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with local officials and pray for everyone’s safety,” he posted on X.

The disaster comes amid weeks of relentless rainfall in Uttarakhand, which has already witnessed cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides this monsoon season. Earlier this month, similar incidents in Harsil and Dharali caused significant damage and left several missing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for very heavy rainfall across the state until August 25, warning of more intense showers in districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh in the coming days.