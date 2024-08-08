A devastating cloudburst struck near the Samej and Bagi bridges late Wednesday night, leading to the tragic loss of 45 lives in the Shrikhand region of Himachal Pradesh. The calamity has triggered an extensive rescue operation, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working tirelessly in the affected area.

Baljinder Singh, Commandant of the 14th Battalion of the NDRF, emphasized the preparedness of the teams dispatched to Himachal Pradesh this year, ensuring a swift response to emergencies. "This year, the NDRF teams were sent to remote locations in Himachal Pradesh to ensure there is no delay in the rescue operations. The Samej cloudburst that has taken place is a huge disaster," Singh stated.

As of Thursday morning, rescue teams have recovered 13 bodies from the disaster site. "We have recovered 13 dead bodies as of now. Four dead bodies were recovered earlier. Ten more people were missing, and we have found nine bodies as of now. One person has still not been found. We will make sure the rescue operations are carried out properly," Singh added.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier reported significant rainfall across the state, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district recording the highest at 110 mm within 24 hours. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, noted that alerts were issued for various regions in anticipation of the heavy rainfall.

"We have recorded the highest rainfall at Joginder Nagar in Mandi district at 110 mm during the past 24 hours. It is heavy rainfall, and in Sirmaur district, we have received heavy rainfall," Srivastava said. "In other parts of the state, there has been moderate rainfall. Nearly 75 percent of areas have received between 30 mm to 50 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours."

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the lower Himalayan districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi, urging residents to remain vigilant amidst the ongoing weather challenges.