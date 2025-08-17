Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits J&K's Kathua; seven killed

Days after Kishtwar, a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leaving seven dead and six others injured, officials said on August 17.

The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property, they said.

After hectic efforts, a joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the scene and joined the local volunteers.

So far, bodies of seven persons have been recovered while six others were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to hospital, the officials said.

They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

The district administration is closely watching the situation and have requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, the officials said.