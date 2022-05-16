Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the anti-encroachment effort being carried out in BJP-led municipal corporations across Delhi, calling it the “greatest damage” in independent India, on Monday.

Kejriwal stated in a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on the subject that Delhi was not built in a planned manner and that more than 80% of the city is unlawful and encroached upon.

“Does that mean you will destroy 80 percent of Delhi,” he asked.

“They are reaching colonies with bulldozers and razing any shop and house. Even if people show them papers to prove that the structure is not illegal, they do not check them,” he said.

The party is against the way the anti-encroachment drive is being carried out, he said and added that nearly 50 lakh people stay in unauthorised colonies, 10 lakh in ‘jhuggis’ and there are lakhs of people who have modified balconies or done something that does not conform to original maps.

“That means homes and shops of 63 lakh people will be bulldozed. This will be the biggest destruction happening in independent India,” he said.

He stated that the AAP is against encroachment and wants Delhi to be beautiful and that razing 63 lakh people’s houses and businesses will not be accepted.

“In the last 15 years, the BJP was in power in MCD and took the money. Their tenure will be ending on May 18. Do you have the constitutional power to take such big decisions? Let elections happen and let that party take the decision. Everyone knows that the AAP will come to power in MCD,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal promised that the AAP would address the issue of encroachment and that those living in illegal colonies would be given ownership rights.