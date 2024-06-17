West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of the relief operations after the accident resulted in the death of eight passengers on June 17, according to media reports.

A goods train collided with Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjungha Express, in the vicinity of Rangapani, situated near the New Jalpaiguri station.

The accident occurred at approximately 9 am while the Kanchanjungha Express was traveling from Agartala to Sealdah. The train had been progressing along its designated route when the unfortunate collision with the goods train transpired, leading to the tragic consequences.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also headed towards Darjeeling to look into the matter. He has announced an enhancement in the ex-gratia compensation for the victims: Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each deceased individual and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.