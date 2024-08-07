The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a waterlogged coaching center in Rajinder Nagar, officials said on August 7.

The move came after a Delhi High Court order following which the CBI took over the case from Delhi Police.

Earlier, on August 2, the Delhi High Court had ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

During the hearing, a bench of the Delhi High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said, "Having regard to the nature of the incident, and to ensure that public has no doubt with regard to the investigation, this court transfers the investigation to the CBI."

Stating that corruption by public servants must be involved, the court also said, "Keeping in view the seriousness of the incident and that it may involve corruption by public servants, the court transfers the investigation to the CBI. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is also directed to nomination an official to overlook the investigation by CBI."

The Supreme Court, on August 5, termed coaching centers "death chambers" and described the incident of the deaths of three IAS aspirants as an "eye-opener", observing that "the coaching centers are playing with the lives of students."

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, the Coaching Center Federation after he challenged the Delhi High Court order for shutting down coaching centres that lacked a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).