After the death of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a waterlogged coaching center, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a directive for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to implement immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The court's intervention aims to address and mitigate issues related to waterlogging and improve safety conditions.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed 13 coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area that were found violating rules.

The plea which has been moved by an NGO, namely Hindu Rashtriya Pravasi Manch, seeks Delhi High Court order for an independent inquiry into the incident to ascertain the responsibility of MCD, Rau's IAS Study Centre, and the Government of Delhi.

The plea also seeks direction the MCD, Delhi Government and said coaching center to provide adequate compensation to the victims' families and the injured.

Meanwhile, mandatory regular inspections by the MCD and the Government of Delhi to ensure compliance with safety regulations and necessary licenses for all educational institutions and commercial establishments have also been sought.

Advocate Dr AP Singh who will represent the NGO in Delhi High Court stated that despite the ongoing protests by the affected families and citizens since the night of the incident, no higher authority has addressed the issue.

The petitioner and the affected families have demanded transparency in the number of injuries and deaths and immediate action against those responsible for this gross negligence.

The negligence on part of the MCD in not ensuring proper drainage maintenance and safety measures is evident. The petitioner also pointed the illegal operations and lack of safety measures at the basement, which further exacerbated the situation, the plea stated.

It was also stated that the city's educational coaching centers have frequently been criticised for flouting safety norms and risking students' lives, citing that hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and

Rajender Nagar have scores of such establishments, however, no precautions are allegedly taken to ensure the safety of students.

Last year, after a devastating fire engulfed a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the Delhi High Court in May ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development authority to immediately shut down any coaching center found to be operating in contravention of the prescribed fire safety norms.

The high court had previously emphasised that safety of students was an absolute necessity and that all coaching centers must either adhere to the statutory requirements mandated by Delhi Master Plan 2021 and other relevant regulations or face imminent closure, the plea read.