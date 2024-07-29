The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended an assistant engineer and terminated a junior engineer's contract following the deaths of three students in a flooded coaching institute basement. The incident, which occurred in Old Rajinder Nagar, has sparked student protests and led to multiple arrests.

Vishram Meena, Assistant Engineer in the Works Department of Karol Bagh Zone, was suspended immediately. Vinay Mittal, a Junior Engineer on contract in the same zone, had his contract terminated. These disciplinary actions were announced in an order from the MCD Deputy Commissioner's office.

Delhi police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the tragedy, including the driver of an SUV believed to have damaged the building's gate. DCP (Central) M Harshvardhan stated that the owners of the basement and the vehicle driver were among those apprehended. He emphasised that commercial activities were not permitted in the basement.

The flooding claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala. They were students at Rau's Study Circle, the coaching centre housed in the affected building. Fourteen other students were treated and discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Authorities have filed charges including culpable homicide against the accused. The owner and coordinator of the coaching centre are also among those arrested.

In response to the incident, the MCD has sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh for violating building bylaws. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered strict action against illegally operating coaching centres.