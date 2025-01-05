Three Coast Guard personnel lost their lives when their Advanced Light Helicopter crashed during landing at Porbandar airport in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon.

The fatal incident occurred at 12:10 pm during a routine training sortie, according to Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja. Emergency responders pulled all three crew members, including two pilots, from the wreckage and rushed them to a local hospital with severe burns.

Despite immediate medical intervention, the personnel succumbed to their injuries, confirmed Inspector Rajesh Kanmiya of Kamala Baug police station.

This crash marks the second Coast Guard helicopter incident in recent months, following another aircraft that went down at sea two months ago. Coast Guard officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of Sunday's crash.