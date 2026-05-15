“Cockroaches”: CJI Surya Kant’s remarks on unemployed youths turning into media and activists

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on May 15, made strong remarks against what he described as unemployed “youngsters like cockroaches” attacking the system as they go on to “become” media, social media and RTI activists. This was said during the hearing of a petition related to the conferment of senior advocate designation.

Hearing the matter alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, the bench criticised the petitioner-lawyer for actively “pursuing” the designation of senior advocate. They claimed that such recognition is conferred by the court and not something to be sought after.

“The entire world may be eligible to become senior advocate, but at least you are not entitled,” the bench told the petitioner.

During the hearing, the CJI expressed concern over what he termed growing attacks on institutions by certain sections of society. Referring to unemployed youths, he remarked that some who fail to establish themselves professionally later turn into media persons, social media commentators, RTI activists or other activists and begin criticising institutions and individuals.

The bench also objected to the petitioner’s conduct in repeatedly pursuing the designation and asked whether such recognition was being treated merely as a status symbol.

“Senior advocate designation is something that is conferred. It is not to be pursued,” the court observed.

The court further raised concerns over the authenticity of qualifications held by some practising lawyers and remarked that there were serious doubts regarding the genuineness of degrees possessed by certain people in the legal profession. It also criticised the Bar Council of India, saying the body was unlikely to take strict action because of electoral considerations.

At the end of the hearing, the petitioner apologised to the bench and sought permission to withdraw the plea, which the court allowed.