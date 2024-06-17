At least five individuals, including the goods train driver were killed and around 30 others were injured when the Kanchanjungha Express, which had departed from Agartala for Sealdah station in West Bengal, collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri on June 17 morning.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 9 am in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district when the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express (Train No. 13174) was hit by a goods-laden train. The collision caused three coaches of the passenger train to derail and sustain damage.

The Kanchanjungha Express had departed from Guwahati at 11 pm on June 16 and was en route to Sealdah when the accident took place.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her shock over the incident. She stated that she had just learned about the train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details were awaited, the Kanchenjunga Express had reportedly been hit by a goods train. Banerjee mentioned that the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams had been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance, and action on a war-footing had been initiated.

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

"10 buses of North Bengal Rashtriya Paribahan Nigam have left for the accident site to rescue stranded passengers of the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express. Also, additional bus services from Siliguri-Kolkata from Siliguri Tenzing Norgay bus terminus will be operational from this afternoon," Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman, North Bengal Rashtriya Paribahan Nigam informed.

The following helpline numbers have been released:

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

03612731622

03612731623

LMG helpline no.

03674263958

03674263831

03674263120

03674263126

03674263858

Helpline numbers Katihar

9002041952

9771441956

Emergency NJP

+916287801758